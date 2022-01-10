Woman found murdered in idyllic Northumberland, Gently and Bacchus investigate in Inspector George Gently

Inspector George Gently is a British Crime Drama series set in the 1960s starring Martin Shaw as the Chief Inspector and Lee Ingleby as Detective Sergeant John Bacchus. George Gently is a policeman with a strong sense of justice and has a fearsome reputation, and he meets his perfect partner in detective Sergeant John Bacchus who is quite different than George Gently himself. They both complement each other and make one of the best crime solving teams.

Still from ‘Inspector George Gently’

They come from a time when policing was different from today’s time. The interviewing techniques were very different too. George Gently acts as the perfect copper with a balanced opinion in an era when balance was hard to find.

In this episode, a young woman’s body is found in an idyllic Northumberland coastal village, Gently and Bacchus suspect the victim’s estranged husband responsible for the killing. However, they soon come to realise her disturbed family is full secrets and is hiding even more shocking information.

Watch this episode of Inspector George Gently, the exciting British Crime Drama, airing on Drama Channel on FilmOn TV at 20:00pm GMT. It can be watched live or recorded and viewed later.

