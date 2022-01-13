Picard and Riker under attack on Star Trek – The Next Generation

Star Trek-the Next Generation is an American Sci-fi series, a spin-off of the original Star Trek. It is set in the 24th century and the series follows the adventures of the Starfleet Starship Enterprise-D. Decades after the original Starfleet Crew Capt. Jean Luc Picard leads the Starfleet to carry out new explorations, starring Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes and LeVar Burton. To explore new worlds, to seek out new life and civilisations is the theme behind the voyages taken by Starfleet. They explore and go where no one has gone before.

Still from ‘Star Trek-The Next Generation’

In this episode, Enterprise receives a message from a planet offering to sell them their arms. The messenger, a hologram, invites them to their planet. The away team reaches the planet led by Commander Riker is attacked from all sides leading Captain Picard and Dr. Crusher to also beam down to the planet. They are attacked as well, and Dr. Crusher is seriously wounded. Aboard the Enterprise, Lt. Laforge is in command for the first time in a crisis. He not only has to deal with being under attack from these unknown weapons systems, but also deal with a colleague who feels he should be in command.

Watch this episode of Star Trek : The Next Generation , the exciting Sci-Fi Drama, airing on Pick TV on FilmOn TV at 17:00pm GMT. It can be watched live or recorded and viewed later.

