The Yorkshire Air Ambulance Rushes to Help a Man Who Has Been Crushed by His Milk Truck on Helicopter ER

The doctors and paramedics of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance are flying into action as they set out to save lives on the death-defying docuseries, ‘Helicopter ER.’ The television show looks into the life-saving work of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, a charity that provides life-saving, rapid response emergency service to five million people across Yorkshire in the UK.

‘Helicopter ER,’ which originally debuted in fall 2016 on UKTV’s free digital channel, Really, is now being revived on the Really TV channel on Filmon TV. The series is streaming this afternoon, from 12-1pm local time on the Really TV channel on Filmon. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Series 5 episode 17 of ‘Helicopter ER’ follows the Yorkshire Air Ambulance team as it rushes to the scene where a man has been crushed by his milk truck. Plus, the crew helps a biker who crashed at speed on the motorway.

The Really TV channel is notable for featuring series that celebrate real lives. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

The cast of the Really TV docuseries, ‘Helicopter ER.’

