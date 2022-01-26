Discover the Top Trending NFT Collection with Swissx

The non-fungible token (NFT) space has grown into an impressive $27bn (£19.8bn) market, with people across the world investing in digital assets, purchasing art, real estate, music, and photographs that cannot be physically seen or touched. When an NFT is bought, the person purchasing receives a certificate secured in blockchain technology, which makes them the owner of that specific digital asset. This cannot be replicated or substituted, thus proving its authenticity.

Swissx NFTs have gained a lot of popularity in the recent times due to its strong asset backed collection. Swissx also allows its NFTs to be bought as fractional ownership in 1% fractions. The idea behind it is to provide an opportunity and to give access to NFTs of famous art pieces worth over $ 1 Billion Dollars, collecting and trading gold coins of the asset backed famous art pieces. One gets hold of the physical asset at 51% ownership.

Some of the trending NFTs this week available on Swissx and Opensea are

SCOTT STORCH UNMINTED (2/10) STANLEY ENOW – 1% OWNERSHIP NFT EL PALUCHO

Whoever buys No 2 of the 10 Bears gets a special box pack with a gold-framed miniature with NFC chip for authentication. Includes exclusive content Scott is making for this series. 10 Bears is 10% Ownership of the diamond encrusted El Palucho bear pendant worth £36,999.00GBP dollars of quality diamonds made by Cameroon’s notorious jeweller Da White.

100% Ownership – Original Turner Master Oil Canvas JOSEPH MALLORD WILLIAM TURNER LANDSCAPE WITH WOMAN CHILD AND COWS

ENRICO CAVALLI – PORTRAIT

These digital assets are available on Swissx as well as Opensea. To view the rest of the collection visit Swissx’ official website.

Swissx is the leading wellness brand from the Swiss Mountain Lab that focuses on bringing the best CBD products to the market. It helps people find relief using plant products. CBD is the most influential compound today in the market for health and wellness and is used for various plant-based therapies.

Swissx TV is a social streaming service, providing one of the finest online streaming experiences that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies, music videos and channels in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, and lifestyle. Swissx TV focuses on high tech health and wellness initiatives by incorporating online therapeutic streaming of digital arts, sports, news, entertainment, and lifestyle. Be social and be a part of the community while watching your favourite TV shows or live matches, discuss with your friends or just share your point of view with the rest of the viewers, bringing everyone closer and starting the discussion.

