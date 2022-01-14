NFTs of the World’s Coolest Assets now live at Swissx

NFTs are unique cryptographic tokens that exist on a blockchain and cannot be duplicated. NFTs are used to represent real-world items like pictures, artwork, and real-estate. “Tokenizing” these real-world tangible assets allows them to be bought, sold, and traded more efficiently while. Once content is logged onto the blockchain, every transaction from transfers to sales is recorded on-chain, creating an easily accessible ledger. With NFTs, it is all tokenised to create a digital certificate of ownership that can be bought and sold.

BALTHAZAR KLOSSOWSKI- RITTRATTO DI ANTOINETTE DE WATTERVILLE (1% NFT)

NFTs of the World’s coolest assets are now live at Swissx from the Iconic Hollywood Film Negative for All Time Worldwide of ‘American Kickboxer 1’ to the finest art pieces such as Balthazar Klossowski- Rittratto Di Antoinette De Watterville. To 1% Ownership of El Palucho bear with diamond-encrusted pendant worth $50,000 dollars of quality blood diamonds made by Cameroon’s notorious jeweller Da White – Gold Minting is included in the price and buyer will receive a miniature icon with embedded NFC chip. Exclusive cool asset backed NFTs are now available at Swissx.com and can also be found on Opensea.

People buy NFTs for a varied number of reasons. Some buy NFTs because it is seen as a collector’s item which they look at as an investment while for some it is the emotional value that they get from the NFT. NFTs make a wonderful gift as well. NFTs have become a big phenomenon in this past year and make an unusual cool gift.

Now one can join the Club at Swissx.com and buy famous art in 1% fractions and collect miniature Gold Coins of your favourite asset art backed NFT in 1 % Fractions of Famous art pieces worth over a $ 1 Billion Dollars. One can subscribe to stay connected with daily prices on “The OpenSea” at swissx.com creating an amazing art backed NFT portfolio with Swissx.com.

For more information read here.

Swissx is the leading wellness brand from the Swiss Mountain Lab that focuses on bringing the best CBD products to the market. It helps people find relief using plant products. CBD is the most influential compound today in the market for health and wellness and is used for various plant-based therapies.

Swissx also provides access to its popular streaming service, Swissx TV, providing one of the finest online streaming experience that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies, music videos and channels in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues. For more information, visit the service’s official website.

For similar articles read here.