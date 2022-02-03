Singer-songwriter Luka James Searches For Inner Validation in Exclusive Mist Music Video Premiere

Releasing the need for outside validation on their personal journey to find their own truth is a powerful and important experience for everyone throughout their lives. Singer-songwriter Luka James is doing just that with his second single, ‘Mist.’

The Brooklyn-based musician released the song’s video this week. In honor of the song’s release, ShockYa is exclusively premiering the video.

To visually represent the fact that ‘Mist’ is about people freeing themselves from the need for outside acceptance, the video’s director, Anastasia Antonova, created a world in which the protagonist breaks free from the ego box he holds himself in. He then goes on to discover the connection he shares as a creature of nature.

The video was shot on the premises of the iconic Taghkanic House, a 450 acre property in New York’s Hudson Valley. It was filmed with support from cinematographer Desdemona Dallas and photographer Morgana Van Peebles.

With hypnotic and emotive vocal layers, James produces vulnerable tracks, which offer a cathartic release from complex internal monologues. Inspired by evocative vocalists like James Blake, Thom Yorke, Steve Windwood, Moses Sumney, Janis Joplin and Kelsey Lu, James’ music is a form of cinematic and alternative pop-soul. He also infuses creative vintage piano riffs and electric guitar riffs with adept vocal harmonies for a sonic journey. His music holds experience from years of hosting MusiCollage, a New York-based group singing workshop, and studying Circle Singing under Bobby Mcferrin.

For more information on James, visit his official website, as well as his Spotify, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages.