Connect with us

Bruce Willis Fights For His Life and Freedom in Apex Blu-ray Giveaway

MOVIES

Bruce Willis Fights For His Life and Freedom in Apex Blu-ray Giveaway

Published on

Bruce Willis is fighting for his life and freedom against ruthless hunters in the new action thriller, ‘Apex.’ The Golden Globe-winning actor’s struggle against the men who want to continue imprisoning him, despite his innocence, will unfold when RLJE Films releases the feature on Blu-ray and DVD this Tuesday, February 8.

In honor of ‘Apex’s home distribution, ShockYa is offering three lucky winners a Blu-ray of the feature. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Apex’ Blu-ray giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until this Tuesday, February 8, the day of the drama’s Blu-ray distribution, to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On February 8, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

The movie was directed by Edward Drake (‘Cosmic Sin,’ ‘Breach’), who also co-wrote the script with Corey Large (‘The Ninth Passenger’). In addition to Willis, the thriller also stars Neal McDonough (‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City‘), Lochlyn Munro (‘Riverdale’), Megan Peta Hill (‘Open Water 3’) and Trevor Gretzky (‘Spiral’).

In ‘Apex,’ ex-cop Thomas Malone (Willis) is serving a life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. He’s offered a chance at freedom if he can survive a deadly game of Apex. Six hunters pay for the pleasure of hunting another human on a remote island, but once Malone arrives, all hell breaks loose. Laying traps and playing mind games, Malone tries to turn the tables and fight for his life and his future.

The Blu-ray cover for co-writer-director Edward Drake’s action thriller, ‘Apex,’ which stars Neal McDonough and Bruce Willis.

Summary
product image
Aggregate Rating
no rating based on 0 votes
Brand Name
RLJE Films
Product Name
'Apex' Blu-ray

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top