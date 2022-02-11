British Billionaire Alki David Tells Judge Yolanda Orozco to Recuse Herself From All Activities Linked to Tom Girardi in Open Letter

British billionaire Alki David is continuing his fight against former Los Angeles attorney Tom Girardi for the corrupt measures he’s taken to harm the businessman’s reputation. In his latest means of defense, David posted an open letter today to Judge Yolanda Orozco on his website, TV Mix, in which he urges her to recuse herself from all activities that pertain to her affiliation with Girardi.

In his letter to Judge Orozco, David, who owns Swissx and Filmon, notes that he knows she worked for Los Angeles law firm Jones Day at the time that it was embroiled in the Chief Leroy Baca scandal and Girardi scandal. David also states he knows Judge Orozco is aware that “the Los Angeles Superior Court and Jones Day, amongst others, have been under investigation by the FBI for bribery and corruption of the State Bar and for what has been termed as the Girardi Judges.”

David added: “As a complex transactions specialist for Jones Day, which you worked for five years, until you became a Superior Court Judge, you should have recused yourself a long time ago, rather than continue to traffick me through the Court system. Your ludicrous attempt to have me made a ward of the court is both criminal of you and deeply disturbing.”

The businessman is also emphasizing how well known it is that Girardi manipulated the Bar Association and officials at the State Bar to get judges promotions and perks. “It is said by one of several Whistleblowers, called John Dough, that the Girardi Judges included one Michelle Court.”

Court went to one of Girardi’s allies, fellow attorney Gloria Allred, for legal advice after she claimed her husband beat her. Girardi then recruited Court to their Network of corrupted judges and lawyers.

David also notes in his letter that other Girardi Judges include the current sitting Chief Justice Tammy Cantil-Sakauye and former Chief Justice Alex Kazinsky. The businessman notes that the latter was removed from his job for being a Girardi Judge. “All this is evidenced by esteemed San Fransisco lawyer Phillip Kaye, who was killed shortly after filing these records in the Washington DC FISA – Hard to believe, but true,” David’s open letter to Judge Orozco adds.

David further points to the unfairness of how he’s been treated in court recently in his letter by stating: “In Michelle Court’s courtroom in the case MAHIM KAHN Vs ALKI DAVID, neither I nor my lawyers who were representing me were allowed a defense at all. Their long line of witnesses that were never called, like John Robertson, Gary Shoefiled and Peter Van Pruissen…They were never hostile towards me – on the contrary – but the Court allowed it to happen.

“The Court denied me or my lawyers any defense, despite our protestations. Nathan Goldberg went on a press conference, where he claimed that I elected to not put up a defense and forfeited my rights and $54 MILLION DOLLARS,” David adds.

The entrepreneur continues the letter by stating that the signature of his attorney, Ellyn Garofalo, was was falsified. “This has been proven ad nauseum with a 70-page document showing how Ms. Garofallo’s electronic signature was faked. This document was, of course, ignored by Judge Michelle Court.

“I have repeatedly tried to communicate with you. I have written a letter to you, which you ignored. You have abused the system of honor and ethics that you are meant to uphold,” David further emphasizes in his letter to Judge Orozco.

The businessman concluded his letter by stating: “I am advising you that the Federal Bureau of Investigations has officially begun an investigation of the trafficking crimes that I and many other victims have experienced at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, in Downtown Los Angeles.”