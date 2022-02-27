Connect with us

Everybody Dance Celebrates Children with Differing Abilities in Exclusive Official Trailer Premiere

All children have the ability to be successful, especially when they engage in the arts, which helps build their self-esteem and confidence. The new documentary, ‘Everybody Dance,’ reveals the everyday challenges of kids with differing abilities, and how ballet has changed their lives for the better.

The feature is having it’s world premiere at the 37th edition of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The screenings will be held this Saturday, March 5 at 10am PST at Fiesta #2 and next Sunday, March 6 at 5:40pm at Metro #3, in honor of March being National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. In honor of ‘Everybody Dance’s world premiere at the festival, ShockYa is exclusively debuting the feature’s official trailer.

The movie was directed and produced by Dan Watt. The filmmaker was inspired to make the documentary, as well as ask how the arts can help people in everyday life, by his former boss, Simon Cowell, and mentor, Morgan Spurlock.

‘Everybody Dance’ shows that dance is an empowering and equalizing force that offers children a way to feel capable and in control, as it also teaches them discipline, focus and social skills. The documentary explores the daily lives of a group of remarkable children with differing abilities, including their everyday challenges, obstacles and exhilaration, as they prepare for a dance recital. The film also follows the children as they embark on an inspiring journey of self-discovery, dedication, achievement and dance. The film features Eilidh Carter, Liam Kay, Charlie Hugus, Dakota Revel and Sarah Hansen.

For more information on ‘Everybody Dance,’ visit its official website and Instagram page.

A scene from director-producer Dan Watt’s documentary, ‘Everybody Dance.’

