Bacchus torn between Loyalty and Ambition in Inspector George Gently

A British Crime drama set in the sixties in the idyllic village of Northumberland. Inspector George Gently is a highly respected old-fashioned inspector. The team investigates the murders and incidents in the county. Martin Shaw plays the title character Inspector George Gently with Lee Ingleby as his partner Detective Inspector Bacchus. As the show is set in the sixties it touches on a lot of issues that were prevalent then. Also, the policing techniques were quite different, different styles of investigation, treatment etc. George Gently is a copper with a charming personality and a strong sense of justice. He is fearsome, believes in justice and does what is right.

Still from ‘Inspector George Gently’

In this episode, a vicious criminal is released from the prison on the grounds that he was framed and sets on to seek his revenge from Gently as Gently was responsible for putting him away in the 60s during his London days. Allegations against Gently come flying in and everyone is taken in by them leaving Gently in a difficult position. Bacchus is torn between loyalty and ambition during this turmoil.

Watch this episode of Inspector George Gently, the exciting British Crime Drama, airing on Drama Channel on FilmOn TV at 20:00pm GMT.

