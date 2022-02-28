Actress Amanda Burton Investigates the Drowning Death of a Child on Silent Witness

It takes a truly dedicated forensic pathology expert to be able to solve various crimes, even on scripted television show. That’s certainly the case with the long-running British crime drama series, ‘Silent Witness,’ which was created by Nigel McCrery, a former real-life Nottingham-based murder squad detective based.

‘Silent Witness,’ which is produced by the BBC, focuses on a team of forensic pathology experts and their investigations into various crimes. The group was led in part by Dr. Sam Ryan, who was played by Amanda Burton, who helps assist the team with its cases.

‘Silent Witness’ is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Swissx TV. The latest episode to air on Swissx can be streamed this evening at 6:20-8:30pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The first episode from series 1 of ‘Silent Witness,’ which is titled ‘Buried Lies,’ was written by Ed Whitmore and directed by Thaddeus O’Sullivan. The feature-length episode follows Dr. Ryan as she suspects that a drowned child had been a victim of abuse.

