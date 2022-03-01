Pulses Start Racing with the Arrival of a Sultry Nurse On Peak Practice

Set in a fictional village of Cardale in Derbyshire in Peak District, Peak Practice is a long running British Medical Drama following the personal and professional lives of the doctors working together in a GP Surgery. The show over the years takes one through the ups and downs in their personal and professional lives, their careers and how their lives entwine together. The show tugs at one’s emotions, is full of drama and a perfect comfort watch.

Still from ‘Peak Practice’

In this episode, Tom meets with a climbing accident and a sultry nurse Claire makes her way into Cardale surgery. Pulses start racing due to Claire’s presence in the practice making life exciting in Cardale. Will and Kate settle into married life and Will’s son Tony also returns to the village. How will Claire and Tony make their mark in Cardale?

