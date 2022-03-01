Connect with us

Devon Sawa Sets Out to Prove His Innocence in a Hollywood Crime in Gasoline Alley Digital Code Giveaway

Sometimes the only way people can protect their future is to stop running from their past, and do whatever it takes to prove they’ve atoned for their previous mistakes. That’s certainly the case for Devon Sawa‘s character of Jimmy Jayne, a reformed ex-con who sets out to prove he didn’t commit a recent heinous murder, in the new action thriller, ‘Gasoline Alley.’

The film is now playing in theaters and on Digital, and On Demand, courtesy of Saban Films and Paramount. ‘Gasoline Alley’ was directed by Edward John Drake, who also co-wrote the script with Tom Sierchio. In addition to Sawa, the drama also stars Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson, Kat Foster, Sufe Bradshaw, Johnny Dowers, Kenny Wormald, Rick Salomon, Steve Eastin and Tracey “The Doc” Curry

In honor of ‘Gasoline Alley’s Digital and On Demand distribution, ShockYa is offering two lucky winners a Redbox Digital download code for the thriller, which they can redeem via Paramount Movies. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Gasoline Alley’ Digital download code giveaway in the email’s subject line and message. You have until next Tuesday, March 8 to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On March 8, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

‘Gasoline Alley’ follows the effects of a savage Hollywood murder set in present day Los Angeles. Jimmy is the prime suspect who will stop at nothing to prove his innocence. Homicide detectives Freeman (Willis) and Vargas (Wilson) are close on his tail as Jimmy takes on his own investigation, risking his life in the dark underbelly of L.A.

The poster for co-writer-director Edward John Drake’s action thriller, ‘Gasoline Alley,’ which stars Devon Sawa, Bruce Willis and Luke Wilson.

Karen Benardello

