A Step-by-Step Guide to NFTs and Crypto with FilmOn TV

NFTs ( Non- fungible tokens) , cryptocurrencies, blockchain, have taken the world by a storm and we need to understand what is going on? What are they, why have they gotten so popular, what are they offering and why is it meaningful? To understand this in detail, FilmOn TV has launched channels focussing on NFTs and cryptocurrencies, helping you understand and learn the basics of NFTs and cryptocurrencies, the latest news related to them, the ups and downs in the market, the places to invest and much more.

FilmOn TVs NFT Verse is a channel dedicated to NFTs, helping you understand all about it, breaking it down in simpler terms and the latest happenings in the market related to NFTs. FilmOn TVs Datadash is a channel providing a one stop shop for all things related to cryptocurrencies and financial markets keeping you updated with the economy and where to invest and when. Get answers to all your questions.

An NFT is a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, music, digital content, photographs, videos etc. They are bought and sold online, frequently with crypto, and are generally encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptos. If something is non-fungible it means it has unique properties so it can’t be interchanged with something else. With NFTs, it is all tokenised to create a digital certificate of ownership that can be bought and sold.

