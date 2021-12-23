Actress Milena Radulovic Helps Unearth Humanity’s Greatest Threat in The Superdeep Blu-ray Giveaway

Sometimes it takes truly digging into a mystery to unearth the greatest threat that humanity has ever faced. That’s certainly the case for a small team of scientists and military personnel in the upcoming horror thriller, ‘The Superdeep.’

RLJE Films is set to release ‘The Superdeep’ on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 on VOD, Digital HD, Blu-ray for an SRP of $28.96 and DVD for an SRP of $27.97. The drama’s discs will include several bonus features, including ‘The Superdeep SFX by Galaxy Effects.’

‘The Superdeep’ was directed by Arseniy Sukhin (‘Lockout’), written by Victor Bondaryuk (‘Deadly Still’) and inspired by true events. The movie stars Milena Radulovic (‘The Balkan Line’), Nikita Dyuvbanov (‘Abigail’), Kirill Kovbas (‘Ikariya’), Vadim Demchog (‘Son of a Rich’) and Sergey Ivanyuk (‘Z’olushka’).

In ‘The Superdeep,’ the Russian Kola Superdeep Borehole is the largest drilling project in the world, attempting to drill as far as possible into the Earth’s crust. After reaching depths of nearly seven miles below the surface, unexplained sounds resembling the screams and moans of numerous people were reported and the borehole was shut down. But when a small team of scientists and military personnel set out to unearth the source of the strange sounds, they end up discovering the greatest threat that humanity has ever faced.