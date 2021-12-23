Connect with us

Actress Milena Radulovic Helps Unearth Humanity’s Greatest Threat in The Superdeep Blu-ray Giveaway

Sometimes it takes truly digging into a mystery to unearth the greatest threat that humanity has ever faced. That’s certainly the case for a small team of scientists and military personnel in the upcoming horror thriller, ‘The Superdeep.’

RLJE Films is set to release ‘The Superdeep’ on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 on VOD, Digital HD, Blu-ray for an SRP of $28.96 and DVD for an SRP of $27.97. The drama’s discs will include several bonus features, including ‘The Superdeep SFX by Galaxy Effects.’

In honor of ‘The Superdeep’s home release, ShockYa is offering two lucky winners a Blu-ray of the feature. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Superdeep’ Blu-ray giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until Tuesday, January 4, 2022 to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On January 4, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

‘The Superdeep’ was directed by Arseniy Sukhin (‘Lockout’), written by Victor Bondaryuk (‘Deadly Still’) and inspired by true events. The movie stars Milena Radulovic (‘The Balkan Line’), Nikita Dyuvbanov (‘Abigail’), Kirill Kovbas (‘Ikariya’), Vadim Demchog (‘Son of a Rich’) and Sergey Ivanyuk (‘Z’olushka’).

In ‘The Superdeep,’ the Russian Kola Superdeep Borehole is the largest drilling project in the world, attempting to drill as far as possible into the Earth’s crust. After reaching depths of nearly seven miles below the surface, unexplained sounds resembling the screams and moans of numerous people were reported and the borehole was shut down. But when a small team of scientists and military personnel set out to unearth the source of the strange sounds, they end up discovering the greatest threat that humanity has ever faced.

The Blu-ray cover for director Arseny Syuhin’s horror thriller, ‘The Superdeep,’ which stars Milena Radulovic.

