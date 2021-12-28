Actor Eugene Simon Questions His Reality in Sensation Exclusive Clip

Actor Eugene Simon’s protagonist of Andrew Cooper is contending with strange and unsettling occurrences that are making him question his reality in the upcoming sci-fi thriller, ‘Sensation.’ As a result, the lowly postman must rely on his own intuition, as well as the senses of others, in order to figure why the government is controlling him, and find a way to take control of his life back.

Vertical Entertainment is set to distribute the mystery film this Friday, New Year’s Eve, in theaters and on VOD and Digital. In honor of ‘Sensation’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

‘Sensation’ was directed and produced by Martin Grof, who also co-wrote the script with Magdalena Drahovska. In addition to Simon, the drama also stars Emily Wyatt, Jennifer Martin and Alastair G. Cumming.

‘Sensation’ follows Andrew, a lowly postman, as he’s inducted into a top-secret superhuman DNA program, during which time it’s revealed that he’ll be able to receive, control and send information based on the senses of others. As his training unfolds, strange and unsettling occurrences begin to follow him as he’s placed in bizarre scenarios that make him question his reality.