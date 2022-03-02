Interview: Michel Gill on ‘The Gilded Age,’ ‘The Dropout,’ and Playing Powerful Men Falling from Grace (Exclusive)

He played the President of the United States on House of Cards. He was Elliot’s boss on Mr. Robot. Just a few weeks ago, he began playing Alderman Patrick Morris on the latest series from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, The Gilded Age. And this week, Gill debuts as Chris Holmes, the father of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried), on Hulu’s The Dropout.

ShockYa had the chance to speak with Gill about his tendency to play people at a time of downward transition, how House of Cards blazed a trail for other streaming shows, and the appeal of his two latest big roles.

Watch our exclusive interview with Michel Gill above, and the trailers for both shows below. New episodes of The Gilded Age premiere each Monday on HBO, and The Dropout begins with three episodes on March 3rd, with new episodes dropping every Thursday on Hulu.