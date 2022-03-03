Priceless Painting Mysteriously Vanishes from a Stately Home Within Seconds

Jonathan Creek is an award-winning British mystery crime drama starring Alan Davies. The Title character Jonathan works as a creative consultant to a magician and helps solve mysteries through his keen eye, attention to detail and his talent for logical deduction. He is sort of a nerd but also a quick-witted genius. The mystery solver creative consultant teams up with an investigative crime writer as his partner to solve the mysteries. He has the natural ability to solve puzzles and looks at everything as a piece to the puzzle that needs to be put together to get to the answer. He believes in eliminating the impossible and whatever remains must be the truth.

Still from ‘Jonathan Creek’

In this episode, a group of teenage girls are on a visit to a stately mansion. During their visit a priceless painting goes missing from a small room within seconds. No one was even in the room when the painting disappeared. Maddie convinces Jonathan to investigate as there is a huge reward to find the painting. The painting and the stately mansion belong to Jonathan’s critic who criticised his magic show with his negative review. Jonathan figures out quite quickly what happened in the room but due to his strong dislike of the critic he refuses to reveal the mystery instantly as he enjoyed watching him squirm.

This episode of Jonathan Creek can be viewed on Drama Channel on FilmOn TV at 20:00pm GMT today. It can be viewed then or recorded and viewed later. Record your favourite TV programs if you don’t have time to watch them live and enjoy them later at your own convenience.

