Morse Emerges from a Night of Horror, Battling a Killer on Endeavour

Endeavour is a British Crime drama set in Oxford in England in the 1960s. It is a prequel to one of the most famous long running British Dramas Inspector Morse. It follows the personal and professional relationship of young DC Endeavour and his superior DI Thursday. They make a fabulous crime solving team. Endeavour’s intellect and Thursday’s experience and wisdom make them a good fit together. It is one of the most gripping murder mystery series that keeps one guessing and on the edge of the seat till the very end.

Still From ‘Endeavour’

In this episode, it is the beginning of 1971, the team is still struggling with the aftermath of the events from last year. The workload is tremendous and the crimes in Oxford are at an all time high. At the same time, Endeavour is fighting his personal battles. A snowstorm separates the team, and Morse finds himself taking refuge in an abandoned hotel that was once a scene of terrible crimes. An Oxford professor moments after getting off a bus that Morse was also on, is found brutally stabbed in the grimly surroundings of a churchyard. Thursday receives grim news about his son and is worried about Endeavour’s struggles on the other hand.

Watch this episode of Endeavour, the popular British Crime Drama, airing on ITV3 on FilmOn TV at 20:00pm GMT. It can be watched live or recorded and viewed later.

