Interview: Noah Weisberg on ‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’ and ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ (Exclusive)

In Showtime’s new series about the rise of Uber, actor Noah Weisberg plays one of the top team members working closely with Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Travis Kalanick, who is heavily involved in ensuring that Uber’s profits remaining high while things like safety and reliability go out the window. It’’ a great showcase for Weisberg, who previously starred as the eccentric Danny Michael Davis in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

ShockYa had the chance to speak with Weisberg about working with an amazing cast on Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, his conflicted feelings about using Uber on a regular basis, and whether there’s any chance of more Zoey in our future.

Watch our exclusive interview with Weisberg above, and the trailer for his new show below. New episodes of Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber premiere Sunday nights on Showtime.