Star Cricketer Found Battered to Death on the Pitch After The Match, Barnaby Investigates

Midsomer Murders is a British Crime Drama set in the beautiful village of Midsomer in England. The show follows Inspector Barnaby and his partner DI Winter solving mysterious murder cases. It is a lighthearted British Crime Drama with dark humour, quirkiness and local village banter. Barnaby always manages to draw a personal connection with the cases and often takes help of his wife’s local village knowledge. He is honest, disciplined and treats everyone fairly. Midsomer Murders is a perfect relaxing murder mystery, it is gripping, keeps you guessing the entire time and has jovial moments which help in making the show a beautiful watch.

Still from ‘Midsomer Murders’

In this episode, Lower Pampling’s start cricketer is found dead on the pitch after the match. He is battered by cricket balls in the gruesome incident. Barnaby and Winter start their investigation and are surprised to see DS Jones undercover as one of the victims close mate. DS Jones is found investigating the ring of match fixing. New captain known to fix matches is also found dead soon after. Jones’ new role makes him the next target. A truly high-quality episode, with lots of tension, great storyline, and brilliant performances.

This episode of Midsomer Murders is airing on ITV3 on FilmOn TV tonight at 16:05pm GMT. It can be viewed then or recorded and watched later. Read about previous cases here.

