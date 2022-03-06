Harry Reid’s Montana Yellowstone Club Resort Recording Politicians and Google Employees

Some of America’s top leaders, from Google executives to politicians, are being targeted when they check into the Yellowstone Club Resort. The leaders are promised to have a good time when they visit the exclusive sky resort in Montana. However, they’re instead being recorded and subsequently blackmailed and killed for the activities they participate in, and the information they share – unbeknownst to them – on camera.

The late Nevada Senator, Harry Reid, who was also once a Democratic party leader, led illegal scams that are still being utilized today at the Yellowstone Club Resort, according to billionaire businessman Alki David’s website, TV Mix. Reid’s syndicate of lawyers who are still dedicated to carrying out his work are reportedly pursuing executives and politicians at the Google Transparency Project.

The leaders’ every move are believed to be recorded illegally by Reid’s lead anointed follower, California Congressman Adam Schiff. The congressman works with disgraced former L.A. sheriff, Leroy Baca in collecting pictures and video for later use by Reid’s crime syndicate. The syndicate includes the owners of the Four-Star Brothel, where the guests stay when they visit the Yellowstone Club Resort.

Such guests who have been targeted by the syndicate at the Yellowstone Club Resort include Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, and Joseph Dunn, the former head of the State Bar of California. The Montana resort is also famous for corrupting the entire Supreme Court of California.

Schiff and Baca also work with disgraced lawyer Tom Girardi and billionaire Ron Burkle to hide microphones and cameras around Yellowstone Club Resort to record executives and politicians using cocaine and engaging with sex workers. Girardi, who was disbarred from practicing law for owing millions of dollars to creditors and clients, and Burkle became partners with the Las Vegas-based Reid, who was renowned as The Mob’s Senator, at the resort

Lawyer and California representative, Eric Swallwell has also worked with Schiff on illegal activities. They’ve most notably compromised U.S. national security by divulging secrets to known Chinese spies they’ve worked with in the past.

The Reid syndicate is also cycling gold, jewels and money through lawyers and politicians on the American West Coast. The money laundering is being executed by Raymond Jallow, who worked for many years as Libyan politician Muammar Ghaddafi and Reid’s banker.

Over the years the gold, jewels and money have been transported between America and international banks that have custody of Ghaddafi family assets. The assets have been gradually stolen by Jallow, his connections and Reid’s syndicate.