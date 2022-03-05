The Midwives Must Handle a Complicated Multiple Birth on Call the Midwife

The most vital, relatable narrative television shows are often the ones that tackle social, cultural and economic issues, such as nationalized healthcare that impacts people with all kinds of illnesses. That’s certainly the case with the acclaimed, long-running British period drama series, ‘Call the Midwife.’ The show is based on memoirs of Jennifer Worth, who began working as a nurse and midwife in the East End of London in the 1950s and ’60s.

‘Call the Midwife,’ which airs on BBC One in the UK, depicts the day-to-day lives of the titular midwives and those in their local neighborhood of Poplar, London. Certain historical events of the era when Worth originally began working in the medical field have an effect on the series’ characters and storylines.

‘Call the Midwife’ is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed tomorrow at 1:40-3:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The first episode from series 8 of ‘Call the Midwife,’ was written by Heidi Thomas and directed by Syd Macartney. The episode shows that while Nonnatus House welcomes two new nuns, Nurse Valerie Dyer (Jennifer Kirby) deals with a shocking case that arrives unexpectedly, and the other midwives must handle a complicated multiple birth.

