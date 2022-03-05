DMX Has X Moves in Exclusive Premiere of Dreaming Hollywood’s Music Video

Actor Turk Matthews’ protagonist of Ray Balfi is attempting to make moves to improve his life in the upcoming crime drama, ‘Dreaming Hollywood.’ Unfortunately, the character’s already disastrous existence is thrown into further catastrophic mayhem as he seeks revenge against the people who are now trying to repress his career.

The chaos in Ray’s life is not only showcased in the film, but also the new music video for its new single, ‘X Moves,’ by the late DMX. In honor of the release of the song, which features Bootsy Collins, Steve Howe and Ian Paice, ShockYa is exclusively premiering the track’s music video.

Cleopatra Entertainment is set to distribute ‘Dreaming Hollywood’ in limited theaters and on VOD on Tuesday, March 22. The movie will also receive a deluxe Blu-ray that will include an audio soundtrack CD that features the music of DMX, ONYX and more. The drama will receive its official release after its Hollywood premiere at the Laemmle Royal Theater on Tuesday, March 15 at 7:00pm.

Before its Hollywood premiere and official distriubtion, ‘Dreaming Hollywood’ won the Audience Award at the Erie International Film Festival and the Best Feature Film award at the London International Monthly Film Festival. The drama continues its journey thru the festival circuit, as it will also be an official selection at the upcoming Baja California International Film Festival, the Los Angeles Lift Off Film Festival, the Studio City International Film & TV Festival, the Rome International Movie Festival and the 4TheaterMovies Film Festival.

Besides Matthews, ‘Dreaming Hollywood’ also stars Eliot (‘Stand And Deliver,’ ’21 Jump Street’), Link Ruiz (‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘Ray Donovan’), Madelyn Allen (‘Duke and Dammit,’ ‘Natural Disasters’), Rafael Sigler (‘Gentefied’), Ben Lin (‘Fresh Off the Boat,’ ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Mortal Combat’) and Thomas Evans (‘The Kids Are Alright,’ ‘General Hospital,’ ‘Criminal Minds’). The drama was written and directed by Frank Martinez, who also served as an executive producer with Matthews on the project.

‘Dreaming Hollywood’ takes a deep dive into dive into Ray’s bizarre world of drug dealers, prostitutes, dirty cops and social rejects as he tries to begin a new life-direction and shops his cartoon screenplay to 100 L.A. production companies. While facing rejection after rejection, Ray learns that someone has stolen his script and made his movie, ‘The Dog’s Meow,’ without his permission. Now, Ray’s already messed-up life is thrown into catastrophic mayhem as he seeks revenge to find out who stole his script. Everyone he meets is a suspect as Ray is now motivated with a new lust for life…and blood.