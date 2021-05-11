Actress Nayla Churruarin’s Protagonist Sets Out to Finish a Crime Boss in Scavenger Exclusive Clip

Actress Nayla Churruarin is constantly seeking revenge for a crime that marked her life in the upcoming post-apocalyptic film, ‘Scavenger.’ In an effort to also help others who have been hurt by a local crime boss’ transgressions, the performer’s protagonists of Tisha is giving up her usual fee as a favor to an old woman who asks for her help.

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the action thriller, which is titled ‘Finish Him.’ The clip follows Tisha, an assassin and organ dealer with a dark past, as she agrees to help the old woman, who reveals that she was discarded by the gang lord when she wasn’t considered to be useful anymore. The old woman asks Tisha to finish him, in an effort to save all the women he has hurt.

Cleopatra Entertainment is releasing the horror movie today on VOD and digital platforms. The official distribution comes after the drama recently screened at such genre festivals as FrightFest in the UK and Obscura in Germany.

The Argentinian film was directed and produced by Eric Fleitas and Luciana Garraza. The duo also wrote the script with Sheila Fentana. Besides Churruarin, the thriller also stars Eric Fleitas, Sofia Lanaro, Rosa Cuenya Macedo, Jose Manuel Solis Vargas and Gonzalo Tolosa.

Set in a post apocalyptic world with its own rules, ‘Scavenger’ follows Tisha as she seeks revenge for a crime that marked her life. In an effort to heal her pain, she harvests organs in exchange for narcotics, and undertakes hits for money, until the old woman asks for her help. When she’s later strapped to a bed, surrounded by drugged-up gangster, she must do whatever it takes to not only save her life, but also fulfill her mission.