Costas Mandylor Has Sinister Intentions Planned For Annie Quigley in Daddy’s Girl Exclusive Clip

Occurrences that are meant to excite predatory villains can ultimately bring pain and suffering to their targeted victims. Actress Annie Quigley’s character in the new horror thriller, ‘Daddy’s Girl,’ experiences that the unfortunate realization in a gripping scene from the film, which is now available on DVD and VOD, courtesy of Cleopatra Entertainment.

In honor of ‘Daddy’s Girl’s recent release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the drama, which is titled ‘Welcome to Hell.’ The clip features ‘Saw’ series veteran actor, Costas Mandylor, as his character, John Stone, lures Quigley’s character, Staci Jones, to a mysterious room. While Staci initially believes that that John is interested in having a fun romantic encounter with her, she’s immediately horrified to realize that quite the opposite is true as soon as she steps into the room, and sees his sinister intentions.

The movie’s distribution comes after its helmer, Julian Richards, won the Best Director honor at the Fantasporto International Film Festival. ‘Daddy’s Girl’ was also nominated for the Best Independent Feature Film at the 2019 National Film and Television Awards in Los Angeles.

The thriller was written by Timothy Hill and Sean Hogan. In addition to Mandylor and Quigley, ‘Daddy’s Girl’ also stars Jemma Dallender, Britt McKillip and Jesse Moss.

In ‘Daddy’s Girl,’ an afflicted young woman, Zoe (Dallender) is held captive by her abhorrent stepfather (Mandylor) in a small town. She soon becomes a person of interest to a female vigilante and local cop who suspect there is something extremely sinister at play.

ShockYa's Exclusive 'Daddy's Girl' Clip
