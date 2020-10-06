Connect with us

Roberta Colindrez Has Trouble Connecting with Terminally Ill Client’s Family in Ms. White Light Exclusive Clip

DVD NEWS

Roberta Colindrez Has Trouble Connecting with Terminally Ill Client’s Family in Ms. White Light Exclusive Clip

Published on

Actress Roberta Colindrez appears in ShockYa’s exclusive clip from writer-director Paul Shoulberg’s drama, ‘Ms. White Light,’ which is titled ‘I Think You Should Go Now.’

Sometimes the most difficult aspect of contending with the emotional topic of mortality is comforting the loved ones that the recently deceases has left behind. That’s certainly the case for actress Roberta Colindrez’s protagonist of Lex Cordova in the new film, ‘Ms. White Light.’

The drama, which premiered at last year’s SXSW, opens today on DVD and North American VOD, courtesy of Freestyle Digital Media. In honor of ‘Ms. White Light’s official release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘I Think You Should Go Now.’

In addition to Colindrez, the movie also stars Judith Light, Zachary Spicer and John Ortiz. ‘Ms. White Light’ was written and directed by Paul Shoulberg.

Freestyle Digital Media has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Ms. White Light’:

Lex Cordova is a young woman who counsels terminally ill clients who have trouble letting go. While proving uniquely talented in her ability to connect with the dying, Lex is at a total loss when it comes to dealing with everyone else. When Valerie (Light), a sharp-tongued free spirit who simply has no time for her own mortality, refuses to play by Lex’s rules, Lex is forced to question her own decisions, and must decide if the business of dying is truly worth it…even at the cost of living her life.

Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive Ms. White Light Clip
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive Ms. White Light Clip
Description

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from writer-director Paul Shoulberg's drama, 'Ms. White Light,' which is titled 'I Think You Should Go Now,' and features actress Roberta Colindrez.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top