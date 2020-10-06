Roberta Colindrez Has Trouble Connecting with Terminally Ill Client’s Family in Ms. White Light Exclusive Clip

Sometimes the most difficult aspect of contending with the emotional topic of mortality is comforting the loved ones that the recently deceases has left behind. That’s certainly the case for actress Roberta Colindrez’s protagonist of Lex Cordova in the new film, ‘Ms. White Light.’

The drama, which premiered at last year’s SXSW, opens today on DVD and North American VOD, courtesy of Freestyle Digital Media. In honor of ‘Ms. White Light’s official release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘I Think You Should Go Now.’

In addition to Colindrez, the movie also stars Judith Light, Zachary Spicer and John Ortiz. ‘Ms. White Light’ was written and directed by Paul Shoulberg.

Freestyle Digital Media has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Ms. White Light’:

Lex Cordova is a young woman who counsels terminally ill clients who have trouble letting go. While proving uniquely talented in her ability to connect with the dying, Lex is at a total loss when it comes to dealing with everyone else. When Valerie (Light), a sharp-tongued free spirit who simply has no time for her own mortality, refuses to play by Lex’s rules, Lex is forced to question her own decisions, and must decide if the business of dying is truly worth it…even at the cost of living her life.