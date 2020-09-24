Tommy Dewey and Minka Kelly Attend a Reunion in She’s in Portland Exclusive Clip

Old friends are forced to confront their overall life choices, before it’s too late to change course, in the upcoming comedy-drama, ‘She’s in Portland.’ The characters most importantly contemplate their past relationships in the movie, which marks the feature film directorial debut of Marc Carlini. The filmmaker also produced and edited the feature, which he also co-wrote with Patrick Alexander.

Freestyle Digital Media is set to distribute the road trip comedy-drama tomorrow on VOD. The movie’s official release comes after it premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival earlier this year.

In honor of ‘She’s in Portland’s official distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Reunion.’ The clip follows actor Tommy Dewey’s character, Wes, as he discusses with an acquaintance about his seemingly perfect, long-lasting relationship with his wife, Sarah, who’s played by actress Minka Kelly while at the title reunion. The spouses then reunite at the party, and discuss how Sarah is acting nicer to Wes. The husband and wife then run into another acquaintance, Maggie, who’s played by Nicole LaLiberte, from whom they get a uncomfortable vibe.

In addition to Dewey, Kelly and LaLiberte, ‘She’s in Portland’ also stars Francois Arnaud, Joelle Carter, Lola Glaudini, Medalion Rahimi, Olivia Crocicchia, Paige Spara, Mouzam Makkar, Alyshia Ochse and Augie Duke. The comedy-drama follows a family man as he realizes that his best friend from college is in a slump. So he convinces him to travel up the California coast in search of the one that got away. But when the road starts to wind down, they’re forced to confront their own life choices before it’s too late to change course.