Bart Hollanders Has Unleashed a Zombie Virus in Yummy Blu-ray Giveaway

Trying to contain a deadly virus that has been unleashed on the world is unfortunately not only unfolding in tense genre films this year. As life and art are imitating each other this fall, actor Bart Hollanders’ protagonist in the upcoming horror movie, ‘Yummy,’ is determinedly fighting to stop the spread of a zombie virus outbreak that he unintentionally released in the hospital he’s visiting. Just like in the real world, he’s doing whatever it takes to help get life back to normal, so that no one has to worry about the continued spread of the lethal illness.

RLJE Films is set to release the action feature on October 6 on on VOD, Digital HD, Blu-ray and DVD. ‘Yummy’ is being sold on Blu-ray for an SRP of $28.97, and on DVD for an SRP of $27.97. The Blu-ray and DVD include the special feature, ‘The Making of Yummy.’

The film was directed by Lars Damoiseaux, who also co-wrote the script with Eveline Hagenbeek. In addition to Hollanders, the feature stars stars Maaike Neuville (‘The Twelve’), Benjamin Ramon (‘Être’) and Clara Cleymans (‘Tegen de sterren op’)..

RLJE Films has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Yummy’:

While waiting for his girlfriend to come out of surgery, Michael (Hollanders) stumbles upon a terrified young woman, gagged and strapped to an operating table; she is the result of an experimental rejuvenation treatment. Offering to help her escape, he removes her restraints but soon realizes he’s just unleashed a virus that will turn the entire hospital into bloodthirsty zombies.