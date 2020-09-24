Sophie Ward Ponders If She Can Trust the Man She Loves on Land Girls

Honoring the past with powerful and emotional narrative fiction has been a long honored tradition amongst societies around the world. That’s certainly true with the British, who created the period drama series, ‘Land Girls,’ to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second World War.

The award-winning television show, which was created by Roland Moore, was BBC Daytime’s first commissioned period drama series. The first series features Summer Strallen, Christine Bottomley, Jo Woodcock and Becci Gemmell as four girls-Nancy Morrell, Annie Barratt, Bea Holloway and Joyce Fisher-who were doing their part for Britain in the Women’s Land Army during the war.

'Land Girls,' which premiered in 2009 on BBC One, is now airing on the network's channel on Filmon TV. The next episode to air on Filmon will stream this morning at 8:45-9:30am local time.

Episode 4 of Series 3 of ‘Land Girls,’ which is titled ‘Farewell My Lovely,’ was written by Joy Wilkinson, and directed by Steve Hughes. The episode follows Danny (Joe Armstrong) as he threatens to hurt Rev. Henry Jameson (Gwilym Lee) if Connie (Seline Hizli) doesn’t submit to his will. Meanwhile, Lady Ellen Hoxley (Sophie Ward) considers if she can trust the man she loves.

