Sci-fi Cosplayers Become Real Superheroes in Monster Force Zero Exclusive Clip

A group of sci-fi cosplayers are finally getting their chance to become real-life superheroes in the new film, ‘Monster Force Zero.’ The initially ordinary characters-turned-heroic protagonists are fighting to protect the world from their enemies in the drama, which is set to be released On Demand on October 13 by Wild Eye Releasing. In honor of the movie’s upcoming distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

The sci-fi film was produced by first-time feature film director, Nathan Letteer, who also co-wrote the script with Tyson Kroening and Michele Pacitto. ‘Monster Force Zero’ stars Garret Wang, WWE and WCW wrestling legend, Pat Tanaka, and sci-fi genre staple, Heath C. Heine.

‘Monster Force Zero’ follows a group of sci-fi cosplayers who are granted superpowers after their comic book dreams are crushed. They’re then transported into the multiverse to embark on a real battle with evil alien forces that are determined to destroy.