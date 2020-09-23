Unsuspecting Outlaws Battle For Theirs Lives in The Pale Door DVD Giveaway

Gangster thieves can often think they’re above legal punishment for their heinous crimes. It isn’t until they meet their unlikeliest of matches outside of the law that they put their actions into true perspective, and begin to question their life choices. That’s certainly the case for the male anti-heroes, the Dalton gang, in the upcoming horror-western film, ‘The Pale Door.’

The drama was directed and produced by Aaron B. Koontz, who also co-wrote the script with Cameron Burns and Keith Lansdale. ‘The Pale Door’ stars Devin Druid, Zachary Knighton, Noah Segan, Stan Shaw, Pat Healy, Bill Sage, Melora Walters and Natasha Bassett.

RLJE Films is set to distribute ‘The Pale Door’ on October 6 on Blu-ray and DVD. The discs will include several bonus features, including ‘The Making of The Pale Door’ and filmmaker commentary and editing ‘The Pale Door.’ The Blu-ray will be sold for an SRP of $28.97, and the DVD will be sold for an SRP of $27.97.

RLJE Films has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘The Pale Door’:

The Dalton gang find shelter in a seemingly uninhabited ghost town after a train robbery goes south. Seeking help for their wounded leader, they’re surprised to stumble upon a welcoming brothel in the town’s square. But the beautiful women who greet them are actually a coven of witches with very sinister plans for the unsuspecting outlaws – and the battle between good and evil is just beginning.