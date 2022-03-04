Video Interview: Moe Dunford Talks Nightride (Exclusive)

Fully immersing well-meaning, but equally complex, characters in life-altering situations that blend moments of humor with more serious emotions adds a layer of jeopardy to films that allow audiences to empathize with the fate of their anti-heroes. That’s certainly the case for actor Moe Dunford’s main character of Budge in the new crime thriller, ‘Nightride.’

The action movie was written by Ben Conway and directed by Stephen Fingleton. Brainstorm Media is releasing ‘Nightride’ today in select theaters and On Demand, after it played at this year’s Dublin International Film Festival.

‘Nightride’ is a real-time, one-shot drama that Budge, a small-time dealer, as he drives around the streets of Belfast in the middle of the night. He tries to pull off one last deal with cash borrowed from a dangerous loan shark, as he hopes to open a legitimate care repair shop. But when the handover goes catastrophically wrong, Budge finds himself in a race against time to find his missing product and get a new buyer before the loan shark tracks him down.

Dunford generously took the time recently to talk about starring in ‘Nightride’ during an exclusive interview over Zoom. Among other things, the actor discussed what elements about the character of Budge, as well as the overall script, that convinced you to take on the role; what his experience of collaborating with Fingleton to build his character’s arc throughout the story was like throughout the thriller’s production; how he collaborated with cinematographer David Bird to film the drama in one shot in real time; and how he worked with his co-stars, especially those whose characters Budge only speaks to over the phone in his car.