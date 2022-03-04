Aliyah Royale and Alexa Mansour Fight For Their Destinies in The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Blu-ray Giveaway

Being the first generation to come-of-age during a modern global health crisis shapes the life-long identities and actions of all adolescents, both in the real world and on fictional television shows. Much like the current COVID-19 pandemic in real life, the zombie apocalypse of the ‘Walking Dead’ universe is impacting the young protagonists of its second spin-off series, ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond.’

RLJE Films is set to releases the show’s second- and final – season on Blu-ray and DVD this Tuesday, March 8. The home distribution drama’s second season comes after the series finale aired this past December on AMC. The discs will include the bonus feature, ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s Comic-Con@Home 2021 Panel.

Season two of ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ concludes the epic story of Iris (Aliyah Royale), Hope (Alexa Mansour), Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston), four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.