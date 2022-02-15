Groom’s dark secret revealed shortly before the wedding, leaving the bride with a tough choice on Peak Practice

Peak Practice is a British medical Drama following the personal and professional lives of the doctors working together in the clinic. It is set in a fictional village in Derbyshire. Beth and Will are the resident doctors when they hire Jack who had recently returned from Africa. The show over the years takes one through the ups and downs in their lives, the progression of their lives, career and how their lives entwine. The show is a perfect combination of emotions, drama and warmth.

In this episode, Tom, and Mark both continue to fight to get the affection of Alex, in turn clashing over a patient. On the other hand, as Sam and Kerri’s wedding day is approaching, Sam’s secret gets exposed leaving a dark cloud over the wedding celebrations. Kerri does make a brave attempt to go down the aisle amidst the tensions but has a tough decision to make.

Watch this episode of Peak Practice, the popular British Medical Drama, airing today on Drama Channel on FilmOn TV at 16:20pm GMT. It can be watched live or recorded and viewed later.

For similar articles read here.

FilmOn TV also has dedicated Crypto and NFT channels bringing in the latest news and updates from the Crypto markets and the NFTs. Stay on top of the latest developments of 2022 of NFTs with FilmOn TV. One can also subscribe to the Swissx NFT Club via FilmOn TV and get a wellness box full of goodies which can be tailored to your specific needs from the popular lifestyle brand Swissx.

FilmOn TV provides one of the finest online television viewing experiences alongside being a social television. Be social while watching your favourite TV shows or live matches, discuss with your friends or just share your point of view with the rest of the viewers, bringing everyone closer and starting the discussion. Watch Live TV on FilmOn on web or on an android or iOS App. FilmOn provides access to more than 600 Live TV channels from across the globe and has an intensive library of movies and videos to choose from. Live TV channels from UK, Europe, Africa, Asia, and rest of the world are available on FilmOn TV.