Smallville Star Tom Welling Cast in Filmmaker Scott Windhauser’s Action Thriller Deep Six

‘Smallville’ alum Tom Welling has been cast in the upcoming action thriller ‘Deep Six,’ which is set to begin shooting in Rome in April. The actor is set to play main character Terry in the new movie, Deadline is reporting.

The drama was written, and will be directed, by Scott Windhauser. The filmmaker is known for scribing the 2018 action heist feature, ‘Hurricane Heist,’ which was helmed by Rob Cohen. Windhauser most recently penned and directed the 2020 action drama, ‘Death in Texas,’ which stars ‘Avatar’ actor Stephen Lang.

‘Deep Six’ will follow Terry as he’s released early from prison, but he’s soon forced to go undercover to take down the Cosa Nostra in Italy. But on his first day, his fellow six-man undercover unit is taken out. So Terry must then ride shotgun all day with a psychopath killer who may know he is working for the police.

Besides Welling, the thriller is also set to star Cam Gigandet (‘Without Remorse’), Sidhartha Mallya (‘Brahman Naman’), Cher Cosenza (‘Death in Texas’), Al Linea (‘The Irishman‘) and Alessia Alciati (‘Forever Young’). Emanuele Moretti will produce the movie for The Motus Studios.

“I really lucked out to get to work with such a great actor like Tom. I think he is really going to open a lot of eyes with his role,” Windhauser said about casting Welling in Deep Six. “He gets to go to toe-to-toe with Cam in a game of cat and mouse that the audience will love. I can’t wait to show the world this project.”

Welling is best known for his breakout role as Clark Kent in all 10 seasons of Warner Bros. Television’s ‘Smallville.’ He recently reprised the role on the CW Arrowverse crossover television series event, ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths.’

The actor garnered further recognition on television when he played L.A.P.D. Lieutenant Marcus Pierce on Warner Bros. TV’s fantasy crime drama show, Lucifer. He has also appeared on such series as’ Professionals,’ ‘Batwoman’ and ‘Judging Amy.’ The actor has also starred in such films as ‘Draft Day,’ ‘Parkland,’ ‘Cheaper by the Dozen,’ ‘Cheaper by the Dozen 2’ and ‘The Fog.’