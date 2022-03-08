Alex and Claire Race to Save the Casualties From an Army Helicopter Crash on Peak Pracitice

Sometimes people seem to have the most idyllic life, but their friends, families and colleagues may not always know about their underlying challenges. That’s certainly the case for the doctors of the General Practice (GP) that specializes in surgery on the successful British drama series, ‘Peak Practice.’

The show was set in Cardale, a small fictional town in the Derbyshire Peak District. While running for 12 series on ITV from the early 1990s to the early 2000s, ‘Peak Practice’ followed the GP’s staff members as they face professional problems when they each encounter personal difficulties.

Classic episodes of the critically acclaimed show are being broadcast on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Swissx TV can be streamed tonight at 11:20am-12:20pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode six of Series 12 of ‘Peak Practice,’ which is titled ‘Body and Soul,’ was written by Christopher Green, and directed by Terry McDonough. The episode shows that a weekend away turns into chaos when an Army helicopter crashes, unearthing horrifying memories of the Balkan conflict for Alex and Claire (Maggie O’Neill and Eva Pope), who race to save the casualties.

Filmon TV TV is a streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues. For more information on Filmon TV, visit the service’s official website.