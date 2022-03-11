The Netherlands Musical Duo HUTS Releasing EDM-Pop Track Kill My Lonely

Since launching their debut single, ‘Falling,’ in late February 2020, the Netherlands-based musical duo, HUTS, has been making moves in the international music scene. The duo, which is comprised of Jordan Jay and Stijn Kouwenhoven, is releasing its latest EDM-pop single today, ‘Kill My Lonely,’ on Virgin Records.

“Virgin sent us a topline written by Scandinavian writers and we knew exactly what to make of it so we produced it in just one or two days,” Jay and Kouwenhoven, who served as producers on the song, said. In addition to producing the track, the latter musician also served as a write, along with Jordi Coenradie, Isabelle Zikai Gbotto Carlsson, Florian Kiermeier, Christian Neander and Andrew Douglas Tyler.

Well poised for mass-radio and club consumption, ‘Kill My Lonely’ is a super catchy and danceable tune with sexy synths and ethereal vocals. Due to its free-spirited nature, the single serves as one of HUTS’ most commercial release since ‘Gold On My Skin,’ which was unveiled last fall.

HUTS has already accumulated over 75 million streams to date, with more than one million monthly listeners on Spotify. The duo has also been featured on the cover of Europe’s biggest dance editorial playlist, Main Stage, and charted on the Viral 50 – Netherlands, Viral 50 – India and Viral 50 – Austria for weeks.

On his own, Jay has signed with Don Diablo’s HEXAGON, Spinnin’ and Universal, and collaborated with such fellow artists as Breathe Carolina and The Him. Kouwenhoven, meanwhile, has been actively doing production work for big-name DJs in the industry.

