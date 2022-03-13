The Origins of New Zealand’s First Hip Hop Label Explored in Dawn Raid Exclusive Clip

Remaining optimistic as they contend with the challenges that stand in the way of their dream is its own struggle that not everyone can achieve. But the musicians and executives behind New Zealand’s first Hip Hop label, Dawn Raid were able to rise above their humble beginnings to form a legendary partnership that defied the odds and became music royalty around the world. Their determination to become a success story is featured in the new biographical documentary, ‘Dawn Raid.’

The movie is now available to rent or own in the U.S. on all major digital platforms. ‘Dawn Raid’s American distribution comes after it was released in New Zealand and Australia last year to critical acclaim. The feature is a GFC Films production, in association with Universal Pictures Content Group and the New Zealand Film Commission.

In honor of ‘Dawn Raid’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature. In the clip, the executives behind Dawn Raid state that they believed when they were launching the record label in South Auckland in 1999 that they would become instant millionaires by selling T-shirts with their artists’ albums. But they soon realized that wasn’t the case, and would have to keep working hard to raise capital for the company.

The documentary was directed by Oscar Kightley. ‘Dawn Raid’ features interviews with Judd Apatow, Savage, Scribe, Mareko, Adeaze, Aaradhna and the record label’s founders, Andy Murnane and Tanielu “Brotha D” Leaosavaii. The movie also includes exclusive archive footage of such hip-hop legends as Akon, Wu-Tang Clan and Snoop Dogg

‘Dawn Raid’ tells the untold story of New Zealand’s first Hip Hop label, Dawn Raid Entertainment and follows the journey of Murnane and Brotha D – the unlikely duo behind some of New Zealand’s biggest hip-hop and R&B artists including Savage, Mareko, Adeaze and Aaradhna. From humble beginnings selling t-shirts on the streets of South Auckland, the two businessmen formed a legendary partnership that would defy the odds and become music royalty both at home and across the world.

The film explores the incredible challenges and struggles that were buried deep beneath the glamor of chart-topping hits with the hottest local and international talent, including rifts between artists, unpaid tax debts, feelings of failure and betrayal – and the immeasurable musical legacy that was created in spite of this. ‘Dawn Raid’ is an inspirational, heart pounding celebration of local, home-grown talent who not only gave a voice to their local community, but also paved the way for a future generation of artists.

