Aspiring Politician Joe Collins III Campaigning to Save California State Congress

California native Joe Collins III is committed to improving his home state’s political and socioeconomic futures by running as the Republican Congressional candidate for the 36th district. Having grown up on 104th and Normandie in South Central Los Angeles, he’s using his personal knowledge of the area’s extreme amounts of homelessness, crime, high gang activity and lack of quality education in his fight to improve the area’s way of life.

As a way to introduce himself to California’s 36th district, Collins is hosting a campaign launch fundraiser on Saturday, April 2 from 6-9pm PT at the Trump National Golf Course in L.A. The event will be held at the gold course, as the aspiring politician is endorsed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. To RSVP for the fundraiser, which will feature special guest speakers, email julie@joecollinsforcongress.com.

Collins is a 13-and-a-half year Navy Veteran, having served from 2004 to 2017. He worked on and trained thousands of sailors on many types of aircraft. The political hopeful also proudly served during the successful campaign, Operation Iraqi Freedom.

After leaving the Navy in September of 2017, Collins proudly made the decision to continue serving the people without a voice, particularly in his California district. He ultimately set his sights on a leadership role in politics.

The Congressional candidate, who’s a former host of KABC’s radio show, ‘New Black Republican.’ is currently serving the CEO of World Financial Group, a contracting and development company. He also sits on the board of a private global development company. The licensed financial professional holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Phoenix.

Collins specialize in finance strategies, which will allow him to educate the residents of the 36th district on how to achieve and maintain financial security. He also specializes in long-term care, including 401Ks and life insurance.

In order to serve the people without a voice in his California district, the aspiring politician has devised a Five Point Plan that calls for rebuilding communities together, improving education, bringing high-paying jobs to the area, promoting financial literacy and taking steps to end homelessness. He’s confident that his plan can bring integrity and opportunities to his community.

Overall, Collins feels the most important issues that need to be addressed in America are education, criminal justice reform, foreign policy, the economy, infrastructure, healthcare, the military and veterans.

Collins is looking forward to representing California’s 36th Congressional district and its constituents this year. For more information on the Congressional candidate, visit his Instagram page and official website.