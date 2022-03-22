Doctors and Patients Strive to Overcome Stigma of Receiving Treatment From a Therapist in Just Like You – Anxiety and Depression Exclusive Clip

It takes an extremely courageous person to seek help from a therapist. The doctors and patients who appear in the new documentary, ‘Just Like You – Anxiety and Depression,’ are standing behind the proclamation that anyone who seeks help for their mental health should be praised for their determination to treat their anxiety and depression.

The film is now available on Video On Demand, including Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudo, Vimeo and Google Play, courtesy of Gravitas Ventures. In honor of ‘Just Like You – Anxiety and Depression’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘One Stigma – To Seek Help From a Therapist.’

In the clip, MLB sportscaster Ryan Lefebvre proclaims that “One stigma we need to work hard to eliminate is that if people seek professional help for their mental health, they will forever be labeled as having issues, and it will somehow keep them from getting the job they want.” He also shared that he knows when he “finally saw a doctor, I was literally afraid he was going to put me in a straight jacket and send me to an institution out in the middle of nowhere.”

Teenager Roshaun Moore and his mother are also featured in ‘One Stigma – To Seek Help From a Therapist.’ She discusses the struggle they faced in deciding whether or not they should get him treatment for his anxiety and depression. She stated: “By taking Roshaun to get help, I really thought that if there was a papertrail in regards to his mental health, there would be issues in his future, in regards to getting a job or getting into college. I was always questioning what to do. In my heart, I knew I needed to get him help, but I just lived in this fearful place…Now I believe getting Roshaun the help that he needs for his anxiety disorder and depression will provide him a future.”

Fellow teenagers Dylan Scheidt and Morgan Muehlberger also appear in the clip, in which they express their fears that their peers would think they’re crazy or make fun of them if they sought treatment for their mental health. But their friends insist they’re anything but weak.

‘Just Like You – Anxiety and Depression’ was created by Just Like You Films. The Emmy award-winning woman-run non-for-profit movie organization’s mission is to help end bullying and create a kinder world for kids living with unique circumstances.

The documentary was written and directed by Jen Greenstreet. In addition to Lefebvre and Moore, it also stars Dr. Ali Mattu, Abby Eden, Morgan Muehlberger, Allie Conde, Dylan Scheidt and BreyDon Austin.

In ‘Just Like You – Anxiety and Depression,’ 10 brave kids, two Mid American Emmy award-winning journalists, one clinical psychologist at Columbia University and one determined mother take on the fear and stigma plaguing the mental health community. Their fight leaves the audience enlightened, empowered and equipped to either live life or lift up life with these challenging and even life-threatening conditions.

For more information on ‘Just Like You – Anxiety and Depression,’ visit its official website.