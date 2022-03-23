Lead Singer of a Popular 90’s Rock n Roll Band found Dead by Alcohol Poisoning, Davies Investigates

An unusual British Detective series The Last Detective, starring Peter Davison as the lead character, nicknamed Detective Constable ‘Dangerous Davies’. Davies is an unfashionable and mellow detective. Not the most popular one in the force, Davies had discovered a crime committed by a fellow officer earlier and after testifying against the corrupt police officer, he is treated as a pariah by his colleagues. Due to his gentle nature, he is considered being too soft by his peers. His commitment to the job slowly wins them over eventually and earns the reluctant respect of the criminal fraternity. He is committed to his work, unlucky in love, a bit accident prone but proves the merits of his non glamorous ways of solving cases.

In this episode, the lead singer of a popular 90s Rock n Roll band is found dead with a whiskey bottle down his throat. Davies isn’t convinced of the straight forwardness of the case and decides to keep digging to find the truth. The case isn’t as simple as it seems initially. He digs into the victims past and his known associates back to 15 years. Former bandmates, band manager and many close associates from the past become suspects and slowly Davies is able to join the dots and get the true picture.

This episode of The Last Detective is airing on Drama Channel on FilmOn TV.

