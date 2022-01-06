Be a part of the exclusive Swissx NFT Club

NFTs are on the rise to becoming one of the biggest contributors to the digital economy. There literally has been a major positive explosion in the creator world with the rise of Crypto and NFTs.

Now you are able to join the Swissx NFT Club at Swissx.com and buy famous art in 1% fractions. Collect miniature Gold Coins of your favourite asset art backed NFT and buy 1 % Fractions of Famous art pieces worth over a $ 1 Billion Dollars. Just tap the phone and stay connected with daily prices on “The OpenSea” at swissx.com.

MONOPOLY MAN MAKES MUSIC-ALEC MONOPOLY (1% NFT)

Check out Swissx NFT 1% Ownership in the original Monopoly Man in acrylic by pop culture master, Alec Monopoly. You can group invest in the piece or buy it whole. For more exclusive pieces check out the official Swissx website.

One can also subscribe to Swissx.com and trade with other collectors for 39.95 a month. Swissx.com keeps you up to date with NFT News and crypto finance. On Swissx.com one is able to build an amazing art backed NFT portfolio.

What is NFT, what is minted, unminted, market trends, how to get started, it is essential to understand it all in detail. The channels on Crypto and NFT provide just that. See more.

An NFT, which stands for non-fungible token, is unique data using technology that allows digital content real-world objects like art, music, digital content, photographs, and videos to become logged and authenticated on cryptocurrency blockchains. Once content is logged onto the blockchain, every transaction from transfers to sales is recorded on-chain, creating an easily accessible ledger. With NFTs, it is all tokenised to create a digital certificate of ownership that can be bought and sold. The main impact of NFTs is making it easy to own and sell digital content.

