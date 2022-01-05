Actress Noni Hazlehurst and Actor Stephen Curry Debate Life’s Most Important Choices in June Again Exclusive Clip

Sometimes the seemingly most challenging journeys turn out to be the most rewarding and fulfilling adventures. That’s certainly the case for the titular protagonist of the upcoming comedy, ‘June Again.’ She realizes after setting out to save her adult children that she may, in fact, actually be the one who needs to be rescued.

Samuel Goldwyn Films is set to distribute the feature in U.S. theaters and on VOD this Friday, January 7. In honor of ‘June Again’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

In the clip, June, (Noni Hazlehurst) surprises her son, Devon (Stephen Curry), at the copy store where he works during one of his shifts. She asks him why he’s working at the store, instead of pursuing the architecture career he studied for in college, as well as why his marriage failed, while they were estranged. Despite their instant fighting, the eponymous mother is actually trying to prove that she thinks her son deserves more from life.

JJ Winlove served as the writer and director on ‘June Again.’ In addition to and Curry, the movie also stars Claudia Karvan, Stephen Curry and Nash Egerton.

‘June Again’ showcases that a twist of fate gives family matriarch June a reprieve from a debilitating illness. Much to their amazement, June re-enters the lives of her adult children, Ginny (Karvan) and Devon, and learns that things haven’t gone according to plan. With limited time but plenty of courage, she sets out to put everything, and everyone, back on track. When her meddling backfires, however, June instead goes out on a romantic journey of her own. She discovers along the way she needs help from the very people she was trying to rescue.

Hazlehurst