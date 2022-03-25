DVD NEWS HORROR HEADLINES Horror News MOVIES NEWS

Actor Evan Marsh Fights to Protect Himself From a Serial Killer Self-Help Group in Vicious Fun Blu-Ray Giveaway

ByKaren Benardello

Mar 25, 2022 , , ,

Sometimes the only way for people to learn how to appreciate their circumstances is to be inadvertently placed in a situation that endangers not only their morals, but also their life. That’s certainly the case for actor Evan Marsh’s character of Joel in the horror comedy, ‘Vicious Fun,’ after he sets out to further his career. But he ultimately ends up having to fight for his ethics and physical survival as he’s forced to spend time his new ruthless peers.

The movie was written by James Villeneuve (‘The Ticket’) and directed and produced by Cody Calahan (‘Canada’s Worst Driver,’ ‘The Oak Room’). In addition to Marsh, ‘Vicious Fun’ also stars Amber Goldfarb (‘Sex/Life’), Ari Millen (‘Orphan Black’), Julian Richings (‘Man of Steel’), Robert Maillet (‘Sherlock Holmes’) and David Koechner (‘Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy‘).

RLJE Films is releasing ‘Vicious Fun’ on VOD, Digital HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, April 5. The Blu-ray will be available for an SRP of $28.96, and the DVD will be available for an SRP of $27.97. The discs will include several bonus features, including a filmmaker commentary, deleted scenes and alternate takes, a blooper reel, a ‘From Script to Screen’ featurette, a behind-the-scenes photo gallery and the comedy’s trailer.

In honor of ‘Vicious Fun’s home distribution, ShockYa is offering two lucky winners a Blu-ray of the movie. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘John and he Hole’ Blu-ray giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until Tuesday, April 5, the day of the film’s Blu-ray distribution, to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On April 5, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

In ‘Vicious Fun,’ Joel is a caustic film critic for a national horror magazine who unwittingly finds himself trapped in a self-help group for serial killers. With no other choice, he attempts to blend in with his homicidal surroundings or risk becoming the next victim.

The Blu-ray cover for director Cody Calahan’s horror comedy, ‘Vicious Fun.’
Summary
product image
Aggregate Rating
no rating based on 0 votes
Brand Name
RLJE Films
Product Name
'Vicious Fun'

Facebook Comments

By Karen Benardello

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Related Post

NEWS POLITICS

Recall Notice Served to Los Angeles “GIRARDI JUDGE” Yolanda Orozco

Mar 28, 2022 Akansha
INTERVIEWS MOVIES NEWS VIDEO

SXSW 2022 Video Interview: Mariama Diallo, Zoe Renee and Noa Fisher Talk Master (Exclusive)

Mar 27, 2022 Karen Benardello
MOVIES REVIEWS

The Rose Maker Movie Review

Mar 27, 2022 Harvey Karten

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *