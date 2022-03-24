Chief Keef Supports Joe Collins III and Ronda Kennedy in the Fight Against Corruption

Support Trump for 2024

Blacks For Trump 2024

With the campaigns kicking off in full swing for the US Congress Candidates, Chief Keef has extended his strong support to Joe Collins and Ronda Kennedy in their fight against corruption.

Blacks for Trump was started by Michael the Black Man a major very vocal supporter of the former President of the United States Donald Trump.

Ronda Kennedy wants to provide for the people of California a safe and a just place for all. Ronda has a long track record for getting results. She aims at providing better schools, health freedom, economic opportunity, second amendment rights and equal justice for all citizens.

Scan the QR code to RSVP. Come down, show your support and be part of the movement that matters and that will shape the future, on the 30th March in Mara Lago and on the 2nd April in Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles.

Joe E Collins III is aiming to create a highly engaged and productive society and wants to be the change that the people need. The values of freedom, respect for human rights and the principle of true non bias are his primary goals.

They both support the ongoing movement in California called Recall Judges, to have a healthier society purging out corruption from its very core.

Chief Keef the popular American rapper, after seeing so much corruption everywhere wants to support the campaigns that vow to eradicate corruption from its very roots.

The event will be attended by many big names to show their support in the fight against corruption.

Alki David, Actor, Director, Entrepreneur is extending the support of his platform FilmOn TV to the candidates with their independent channels which will showcase their interviews, their journey, and their fight against the corrupt system and how they can and will help the people.

