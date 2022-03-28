TELEVISION NEWS

Friends Take a Fun but Turbulent Fishing Trip on Where The Heart Is

ByKaren Benardello

A scene from the ‘Gone Fishing’ episode of the British drama television series, ‘Where the Heart Is.’

Creating a charming story about life, love, family and people’s ever-changing fortunes is a powerful way to allow audiences to engage in the lives of people around the world, especially in other cultures. That is particularly true in the popular British television series, ‘Where the Heart Is,’ which is a set in the fictional Yorkshire town of Skelthwaite. The drama, which originally aired on ITV in the UK, focuses on the professional and personal lives of a group of district nurses and their families who reside in the town.

Repeats of the long-running show are currently airing on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon TV can be streamed tonight at 10:10-11:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 4 of Series 2 of ‘Where the Heart Is,’ which is titled ‘Gone Fishing,’ was written by Nicholas Laughland, and directed by Ian Bevitt. The episode follows Vic (Tony Haygarth) and the men as they take a fishing trip in Whitby, which results in a turbulent evening of entertainment. Meanwhile, Henry and Dick (Andrew Knott and William Travis) enjoy romantic experiences.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

By Karen Benardello

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

