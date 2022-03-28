Friends Take a Fun but Turbulent Fishing Trip on Where The Heart Is

Creating a charming story about life, love, family and people’s ever-changing fortunes is a powerful way to allow audiences to engage in the lives of people around the world, especially in other cultures. That is particularly true in the popular British television series, ‘Where the Heart Is,’ which is a set in the fictional Yorkshire town of Skelthwaite. The drama, which originally aired on ITV in the UK, focuses on the professional and personal lives of a group of district nurses and their families who reside in the town.

Repeats of the long-running show are currently airing on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon TV can be streamed tonight at 10:10-11:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 4 of Series 2 of ‘Where the Heart Is,’ which is titled ‘Gone Fishing,’ was written by Nicholas Laughland, and directed by Ian Bevitt. The episode follows Vic (Tony Haygarth) and the men as they take a fishing trip in Whitby, which results in a turbulent evening of entertainment. Meanwhile, Henry and Dick (Andrew Knott and William Travis) enjoy romantic experiences.

