Jacko Takes Elmo to a Casino to Help Him Find Love on Brush Strokes

People who stand up for their pride against domineering leaders are heroes that all working class citizens can relate to, no matter when those seeming rebels initially fought for their rights. That’s certainly true of actor Karl Howman’s protagonist of Jacko in the classic British sitcom, ‘Brush Strokes,’ which is set in south London. The comedy, which originally aired on the BBC in the UK from 1986-1991, focuses on the professional and personal life of the wisecracking house painter, who has an anti-authority sense of humor.

Repeats of the show are currently airing on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon TV can be streamed tonight at 10:25-11:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 7 of Series 5 of ‘Brush Strokes’ was written by Nicholas Laughland, and directed by John Esmonde and Bob Larbey. The episode follows Jacko as he takes Elmo (Howard Lew Lewis) to a casino to help him find love. Meanwhile, Veronica (Elizabeth Counsell) tries to sell the painting business.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.