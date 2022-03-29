TELEVISION NEWS

Jacko Takes Elmo to a Casino to Help Him Find Love on Brush Strokes

ByKaren Benardello

Mar 29, 2022 , ,
A scene from the BBC sitcom, ‘Brush Strokes.’

People who stand up for their pride against domineering leaders are heroes that all working class citizens can relate to, no matter when those seeming rebels initially fought for their rights. That’s certainly true of actor Karl Howman’s protagonist of Jacko in the classic British sitcom, ‘Brush Strokes,’ which is set in south London. The comedy, which originally aired on the BBC in the UK from 1986-1991, focuses on the professional and personal life of the wisecracking house painter, who has an anti-authority sense of humor.

Repeats of the show are currently airing on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon TV can be streamed tonight at 10:25-11:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 7 of Series 5 of ‘Brush Strokes’ was written by Nicholas Laughland, and directed by John Esmonde and Bob Larbey. The episode follows Jacko as he takes Elmo (Howard Lew Lewis) to a casino to help him find love. Meanwhile, Veronica (Elizabeth Counsell) tries to sell the painting business.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

