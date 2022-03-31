TELEVISION NEWS

The Titular Protagonist Acquires a Cursed Ancient Mayan Statue on Lovejoy

ByKaren Benardello

Mar 31, 2022 , ,
Ian McShane stars as the title character on the comedy-drama-mystery television series, ‘Lovejoy.’

One of the most important aspects of any detective work is being able to naturally tell when someone’s not offering the truth. That’s certainly the case for the title character of the British comedy-drama television series, ‘Lovejoy,’ which based on the picaresque novels by John Grant. The classic BBC One mystery show stars Ian McShane as the eponymous protagonist, a less than scrupulous, yet likeable, rogue antiques dealer who has a reputation for distinguishing genuine antiques from fakes.

‘Lovejoy’ is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this afternoon at 10:20am-11:20am local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The fourth episode from series 2 of ‘Lovejoy,’ which is titled ‘Montezuma’s Revenge,’ was written by Alan Clews, and directed by William Brayne. It follows Lovejoy as he acquires a cursed ancient Mayan statue, which has apparently caused two deaths.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

