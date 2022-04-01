SwissxTV TELEVISION NEWS

The Titular Protagonist is Drawn Into the World of Boxing While Investigating a Murder on Father Brown

ByKaren Benardello

Apr 1, 2022 , ,
Actor Chris Gordon appears in a scene from the ‘The Chedworth Cyclone’ episode of the detective period drama television series, ‘Father Brown.’

It can often take wits, distinctive detective skills and divine intervention to solve cases. That’s especially true for the title character on the British detective period drama series, ‘Father Brown.’

The show features Mark Williams as the eponymous character, and is loosely based on a series of short stories by G. K. Chesterton. Having debuted in 2013, with a ninth series set to premiere next year, ‘Father Brown’ is the third-longest-running daytime drama series on BBC TV.

‘Father Brown’ is currently being broadcast on the Drama channel on Swissx TV. The latest episode to air on Swissx TV can be streamed this afternoon between 3:00-4:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 4 of Series 5 of ‘Father Brown,’ which is titled ‘The Chedworth Cyclone,’ was written by Paul Matthew Thompson, and directed by Paul Gibson. On the episode, after suspicious circumstances surround the death of a local fighter, Father Brown is drawn into the shady world of boxing to try and uncover the truth.

Swissx TV is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

Facebook Comments

By Karen Benardello

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Related Post

NEWS TELEVISION NEWS

Watch your Favourite TV Anywhere in the World with FilmOn TV

Apr 1, 2022 Akansha
TELEVISION NEWS

The Titular Protagonist Acquires a Cursed Ancient Mayan Statue on Lovejoy

Mar 31, 2022 Karen Benardello
TELEVISION NEWS

Brian Investigates the Death of a Drug Addict in Rehab on New Tricks

Mar 30, 2022 Karen Benardello

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *