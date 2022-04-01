The Titular Protagonist is Drawn Into the World of Boxing While Investigating a Murder on Father Brown

It can often take wits, distinctive detective skills and divine intervention to solve cases. That’s especially true for the title character on the British detective period drama series, ‘Father Brown.’

The show features Mark Williams as the eponymous character, and is loosely based on a series of short stories by G. K. Chesterton. Having debuted in 2013, with a ninth series set to premiere next year, ‘Father Brown’ is the third-longest-running daytime drama series on BBC TV.

‘Father Brown’ is currently being broadcast on the Drama channel on Swissx TV. The latest episode to air on Swissx TV can be streamed this afternoon between 3:00-4:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 4 of Series 5 of ‘Father Brown,’ which is titled ‘The Chedworth Cyclone,’ was written by Paul Matthew Thompson, and directed by Paul Gibson. On the episode, after suspicious circumstances surround the death of a local fighter, Father Brown is drawn into the shady world of boxing to try and uncover the truth.

